ISIS prisoners describe horrors to disguised journalist

Israeli journalist Tzvi Yehezkeli went disguised as a Muslim journalist to the Syrian-Turkish border in order to meet and interview ISIS terrorists. He heard testimony from ISIS representatives who themselves were held in ISIS jails as well as members of other organizations.

Yehezkeli met prisoners who described horrifying conditions, torture and extorted confessions. "I was left hanging but kept quiet because I was afraid to die," said one former prisoner.

Yehezkeli was interviewed by Israel's Channel 10 about his experiences.



