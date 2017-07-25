22:32 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Police break up riots near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem Police broke up disturbances which occurred near Lion's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem Tuesday evening after worshipers leaving the area threw stones and objects at police. Police used riot dispersal methods to restore order. ► ◄ Last Briefs