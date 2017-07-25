22:28 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Watch:John McCain arrives in Senate to rousing applause John McCain, who recently announced that he was diagnosed with brain cancer and had undergone surgery Friday night to remove a tumor, came back to the Senate for a crucial vote on health reforms. He was greeted by applause from across the house. ► ◄ Last Briefs