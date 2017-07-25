Netanyahu offers condolences to policemen's families

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara came to Hurfish in the Upper Galilee Tuesday evening in order to offer their condolences to the family of policeman Kamil Shanan, murdered in the Temple Mount attack

Kamil's father, former Labor MK Shakib Shanan, thanked Netanyahu for coming and said that "the Jewish nation which you lead has shown us its noble character in the past few days. A people which loves and honors its partners. The state of Israel is the best place in the world for the Druze."

Netanyahu said he was moved by these words and added "we came to express our love for you. Sara and I want to hug you lovingly."

Netanyahu also visited the house of fallen Druze policeman Hail Sitawi.