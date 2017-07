22:05 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 PM: Erdogan 'last one who can preach to Israel' The Prime Minister's office responded to criticism by Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan, stating that "it would be interesting to see what Erdogan would say to the residents of northern Cyprus or to the Kurds. Erdogan is the last one who can preach to Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs