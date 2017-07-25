MK Mualem-Rafaeli: Court should back security officials

MK Shul Mualem-Rafaeli(Jewish Home) attacked the decision by the Supreme Court judges to order police to return the bodies of the terrorists who murdered the two policemen on Temple Mount.

"Once again the Supreme Court has intervened in security officials' considerations," said Mualem-Rafael. "The three terrorists did not just murder Israeli policemen, they also created a diplomatic crisis in Israel."

She added that "returning the bodies to the families will allow the terror organizations to turn their funeral into a carnival of incitement and their graves will be revered sites. I expect the Supreme Court to rely on the considerations of security officials and to support their decision."