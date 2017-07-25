Bennett: A heroic family

Jewish Home leader and Education Minister Naftali Bennett came to offer condolences at the house of the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf after three family members were murdered last Friday night in their home.

Bennett described the family as a "heroic family, Michal who saved the kids, Elad who fought with the terrorist in order to buy time so that Michal would be able to protect the children, Chaya the teacher who went out and called on neighbours with her last breaths and in that way they saved the five children," said Bennett, adding that "I am proud to be part of a people who act in this way."

Bennett stressed that the attack was not due to magnometers placed on Temple Mount. "Our enemy wants to kill us with or without magnometers, with or without a state, in 1929 [when Arabs rioted and killed 66 Jews in Hevron] there was no state and no magnometers."