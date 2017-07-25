Fatah to Hamas: Dismantle Gaza steering committee

Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah Central Committee responsible for internal Palestinian connections, revealed that during the past ten days he had conducted contacts with the Hamas leadership in Gaza.

Al-Ahmad said that Fatah was demanding the dissolution of the Hamas committee which is governing the Gaza strip.

The PA has used various punitive steps against Hamas after it established the steering committee in March, acting as a local government.

Ahmad also warned Hamas of Israel's "disgusting' plans to establish sovereignty in Jerusalem and harm the sanctity of the El-Aqsa mosque and added "why isn't the El-Aqsa mosque worthy of all the nationalists uniting to guard it and the future of the Palestinian issue?"



