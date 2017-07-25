A 1.5 year old girl nearly drowned in a private pool in Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday evening.
MDA teams are treating the child and are transferring her to the Sieff hospital in Tzfat. She is in moderate condition.

21:16
Reported
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
1.5-year-old in moderate condition after near-drowning
