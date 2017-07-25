MK Oren Hazan strongly reprimanded by ethics committee

The Knesset ethics committee decided to strongly reprimand MK Oren Hazan(Likud) in the wake of 3 complaints registered against him.

MK Aida Touma-Sliman complained that Hazan had told her during a "day of combating racism" that "we will also wipe the smile off your face.. the ugly smile we'll wipe off your face."

MK Stav Shafir claimed that Hazan had called her a "small girl who shouts like a hen" and refused to apologize.

Hazan was also accused of homophobic statements.

The committee issued a strong reprimand to Hazan and said it would consider stronger steps like suspension if more complaints were forthcoming.