Gaza disengagement attorney attacks Shaked

Attorney Yossi Fuchs, who represented the Gaza regional council in its petition to the Supreme Court against the Disengagement Law, blasted Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked for her remarks about this issue.

Shaked said that if the Supreme Court had intervened and cancelled the law it would have spelt "the end of democracy."

Fuchs wrote on Facebook that "if the court had disqualified the law it would have spelt the end of the Sharon dictatorship, not the end of democracy. Sharon was chosen in 2003 on the basis of his opposition to the unilateral withdrawal from Gaza sponsored by Amram Mitzna and within a year he had violated his commitment to his voters. Democracy at its best.

Sharon conducted a referendum among Likud voters and committed to honoring the results of the referendum. He lost the referendum but ignored his voters. Democracy at its best. He then fired two ministers 48 hours before the vote on the disengagement because he did not have a cabinet majority. Democracy at its best.

Minister Shaked is mixing up between a diplomatic plan which does not include expelling residents which does not cause extreme harm to human rights and is not the court's prerogative and expelling people from their homes.



