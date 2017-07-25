20:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17

Motorcyclist seriously injured in TA road accident

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after being hit by a car on the Ayalon freeway in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics provided the injured man with medical treatment and transferred him to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.

