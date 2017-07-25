A 60-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after being hit by a car on the Ayalon freeway in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics provided the injured man with medical treatment and transferred him to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in TA road accident
