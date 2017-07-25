Hotovely: 'Our communities are legitimate'

At a special ceremony at the King David hotel Tuesday honoring the Georgian Jewish community in Israel, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, herself a member of the community, hosted senior members of the community as well as guests of honor the prime minister and foreign minister of Georgia.

Hotovely gave a special gift to Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, a copy of the original letter sent by 18 Georgian families to the Israeli ambassador to the UN and the Human Rights commission in 1969, demanding that Russia open its gates and allow them to immigrate to Israel.

Hotovely also said that "the communities established in Judea and Samaria are legitimate" and gave the Georgian prime minister the "document of legality of the Judean and Samarian communities."