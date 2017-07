19:57 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Abbas: Security coordination with Israel to stay frozen PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas stressed Tuesday that the security coordination with Israel would continue to be frozen despite the steps taken by Israel including the removal of magnetometers and surveillance cameras from Temple Mount. Abbas said that the freeze would continue until "things returned to how they were before the 14th of July," a reference to the day Temple Mount was closed after the terror attack there in which 2 Israeli policemen were murdered.

► ◄ Last Briefs