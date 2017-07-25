12.5 years jail for soldier who traded in IDF weapons

A military court sentenced Sargeant Adi Zuabi to 12.5 years in jail as well as a suspended sentence and a 15,000 NIS fine as well as demotion to private after he was convicted of removing weapons from the army and trading with them.

Zuabi, who denied his guilt, was convicted of entering together with his commander into a reinforced bunker and removing a significant amount of weapons which were then transferred to civilians.

The officer, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with the investigation, received 9 years in jail, a 30,000 NIS fine and demotion to private for his part in the incident.