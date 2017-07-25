Terror victim to UNSC: Stop PA payments to terrorists

Israel's ambassador to UN Danny Danon and Oren Almog, who was wounded and lost five members of his family in a terror attack at the Maksim restaurant, called on the UN Security Council Tuesday to act against the PA's payments of salaries to terrorists.

The two spoke during a hearing on the Middle East. Almog described how a Palestinian woman disguised as a pregnant woman blew herself up and murdered 21 people including his brother, father, grandfather, grandmother and cousin. He was seriously imjured and blinded by the blast. He said that "anybody who believes in the value of life should act against these payments [of the PA to terrorists and their families]."

Danon described how the family of the Maksim terrorist had received tens of thousands of dollars from the PA and the planners of the attack had received more than half a million dollars from the PA.