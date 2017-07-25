15 families enter Machpela House in Hevron

15 families, numbering about 100 people, entered the Machpela house in Hevron, in order to reside there.

In an announcement they published they stated that "The Machpela house was purchased a number of years ago but to our great chagrin, the Israeli government has prevented the families from living in the houses they bought for more than five years with no legal or moral justification.

"In these days of Jewish blood being spilt, of bereavement and weakness of our government in the face of terror, we call on the government to strengthen settlement and demonstrate fidelity towards the land of Israel. In the face of murder of Jews, of national hesitation, we demand that the government immediately allow the families to live in the Machpela house."