A bus driver swerved off a Tel Aviv road onto the pavement and crashed into a car sales office.
No people were hurt in the accident but extensive damage was reported. Police are at the spot and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Tel Aviv:Bus crashes into car sales office, no injuries
