18:51 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Tel Aviv:Bus crashes into car sales office, no injuries A bus driver swerved off a Tel Aviv road onto the pavement and crashed into a car sales office. No people were hurt in the accident but extensive damage was reported. Police are at the spot and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.