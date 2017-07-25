Activists at bus station:Don't go through magnetometers

Members of the Jewish Strength party came to the entrance to the Jerusalem bus station and handed out flyers to Jews and Arabs in which they called on them not to go through magnetometers at the entrance to the station.

Baruch Marzel, the head of Jewish Strength, said that "smuggling out of the magnetometers a week after they were placed just because of terrorist pressure and threats is a security danger to all Jews in Israel."

"The state of Israel has announced: we are afraid, we can't do what is accepted worldwide in airports, in Mecca, in Hevron and all over the world."