PM: We are dealing with the new threats against Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Tuesday the Bashan division stationed in the Golan Heights.

At the end of his visit Netanyahu said: "I am completing now a tour of the Hermon with the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, the head of Northern Command and division commanders. I am impressed by the sharpness and alertness of the officers, the forces, and the important work being done here."

"The situation here is changing rapidly, ISIS is retreating and Iran is trying to fill the void. Iran and Hezbollah have formed a northern deployment which includes precise weaponry. We are dealing with the new threats against the state of Israel. We are aware of the entire gamut of threats against Israel."