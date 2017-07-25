MK Forer: Summer vacation will be reduced

MK Oded Forer(Yisrael Beitenu), the director of the committee investigating vacation days in Israel, is convinced that the recommendation to reduce the summer vacation will be implemented.

The committee has suggested reducing the vacation to six weeks and spreading other vacation days around the year. He added that the committee would not hurt employment conditions of teachers but would remove 4-5 days of vacation and give teachers financial compensation.

Forer said that the claim that the summer months are hot is not a factor, since schools are all air-conditioned and added that it is not good for pupils to have a two month vacation