Police:Security cameras protect but do not harm privacy

Contrary to claims made in the media and in social media networks and publications, The Israeli Police wishes to clarify:

The Israeli Police does not use any type of camera that harms privacy in any way and has no intention of using such cameras in the future.

The purpose of the cameras is to protect and guard public safety. Things are done while maintaining full respect for the public and its privacy, whether the people are worshipers or passersby .

The Israel Police will continue to maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount and will do everything to prevent terror attacks by all of the means at its disposal.