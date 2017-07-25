The Arazim tunnel situated near Jerusalem has been opened to traffic. The eastbound road towards Maale Adumim is also open to traffic.
Firemen have continued their efforts to battle the brush fire and the fire has slightly abated.
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Arazim tunnel, road 9 reopened to traffic
