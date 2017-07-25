Glick: I despise those whose heroes are murderers

MK Yehuda Glick(Likud) spoke Tuesday in the Knesset in the wake of the security and diplomatic situation and expressed his disappointment at the Muslim leadership in Israel.

"I expected that when three Umm Al-Fahm Arabs come in the name of Islam and murder two policemen in cold blood, the Muslim leadership will rise and excoriate this.

"I expected that when a 19-year-old comes in the name of Islam, enters a house and murders three people, slaughters them in cold blood, I expected that Islam will rise and denounce this.

Instead, yesterday we heard Ismail Haniyeh say that 'he is a hero for our people.' I despise whoever thinks that a murderer is a hero of his nation."

Glick said he still believed in coexistence and called on the Muslim public to choose moderate responsible leaders who will not call those who are protecting themselves murderers.