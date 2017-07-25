ZOA: Tillerson should resign over anti-Israel report

The Zionist Organization of America(ZOA) is demanding that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson resign due to anti-Israel language in the State Department’s annual terrorism report.

According to the ZOA, this year’s version of the report, issued in early July, includes language that “falsely blames Israel for Palestinian Arab terrorism against Israelis.”

The State Department report partially attributes terrorist violence to “lack of hope in achieving Palestinian statehood, Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank,” and other Israeli actions, including aggressive Israeli military tactics.

The ZOA claims that the language was not included in last year’s edition of the report.

“The new State Department should be draining the swamp and expunging the anti-Israel false and biased pronouncements of the former administration – not making them worse,” the ZOA wrote.



