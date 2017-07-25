Shaked: High court could not stop disengagement



Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked participated in the Katif conference at Nitzan marking 12 years since the expulsion from Gush Katif and Northern Samaria.

Shaked said that the Supreme Court should not intervene in government decisions and that "if it would have stopped the Disengagement, that would have been the end of democracy."

She added that regarding relinquishing of territory and disengagement it was the public's duty to pressure the government to stop such procedures and added that the Likud could and should have stopped the disengagement but that today "a party to the right of the Likud will stop the next disengagement."