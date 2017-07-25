Abbas says he opposes terror-but doesnt condemn attacks

The Palestinian Media Watch(PMW) reports that there has been no Palestinian condemnation of Friday's terror attack in which a Palestinian terrorist stabbed 3 Israelis to death in their home.



Likewise, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' hypocrisy regarding "terror" is a continuation of his past behavior. While he refuses to condemn terror attacks against Israeli civilians, he repeatedly proclaims to the world that he is against terror. Less than two days after the horrific attack in Neve Tzuf, Abbas - ignoring the attack altogether - even emphasized to Palestinian scholars just how much Palestinians are against terror:



"We, the State of Palestine, are convinced that terrorism must be fought everywhere, and we have at least 83 protocols with various countries around the world to combat violence and terrorism."

However the Neve Tzuf attack has not been condemned by publicly by any Palestinian leader. Even more significantly, when Fatah Central Committee member Muhammad Al-Madani was "accused" on social media of having condemned the attack, his office hurried to deny this, instead threatening to sue those who claimed he had condemned the killing of the 3 Israeli civilians.

Ironically, Al-Madani was appointed by Abbas to chair the PLO Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society, a committee that meets with Israelis on both the political and the grassroots level. But condemning the murder of Israeli civilians is obviously not within the committee's area of responsibility.

The lack of condemnation by PA leaders of the murder of the 3 Israeli civilians constitutes a silent approval of it.

