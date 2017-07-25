Impersonated lawyer and levied 300,000 NIS in fees

A 41-year-old resident of Maale Adumim presented himself as a lawyer who helps people with debts to authorities, forged documents stating that the debts had been erased and levied fees for his work.

Police said that the man would arrive at government offices, locate innocent citizens with debts and present himself as a lawyer who could help them and then forge documents from those authorities stating that the debt had been "erased."

The fees paid to the suspect by those who hired his services amounted to 300,000 NIS.