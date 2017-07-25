Two Israeli satellites to be launched into space

The Israeli Aircraft Industries(IAI) will launch two new satellites into space next week.

The satellite OPTSAT3000 is designed for use by the Italian Defense Ministry and the Venus satellite for agricultural monitoring and study of the environment which was built for the Israeli space agency in the Ministry of Science and Technology and the French space agency CNES.

The two satellites were developed and built by the IAI and will be launched into space from the Guiana Space Center northwest of Kourou in French Guiana.







