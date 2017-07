Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked recalled at the Katif conference that the 2005 Disengagement was the catalyst which brought her to the political arena.

Shaked added that "I don't agree with the statement that "what you see from here [outside politics] you don't see from there [in politics]. Both as a citizen and as a minister my views remain the same. At the same time there are certain things which I understand more profoundly now."