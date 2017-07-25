Temple Mount police concerned:'we're sitting ducks'

The decision to remove metal detectors at the entrances to Temple Mount have alarmed the police situated at the site, who are wondering whether they are supposed to be what they termed 'sitting ducks.'

The director of the Policemen's Wives organization, Avigayil Serara, said that she doesn't know how widespread the refusal to serve in such places is but said that many policemen had expressed their reservations and their families were also concerned about the security arrangements for policemen at the site.

Serara said that due to the sensitivity of Temple Mount and the fact that police had been murdered there in cold blood, it is imperative to give them maximum protection.



