J'lem Deputy Mayor:Religious Zionists thriving in J'lem

In an Arutz Sheva interview, the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Hagit Moshe, dismissed claims by various parties that Mayor Nir Barkat is favoring the haredim and discriminating against the Religious Zionist sector in Jerusalem.

Moshe said that there are many examples proving that the Religious Zionist sector is flourishing and the schools which closed recently are in predominantly haredi areas without a Religious Zionist population which would justify keeping such schools open. She added that Nir Barkat had sat with parents and explained the need to move their children and added that "we must check facts and not feelings."