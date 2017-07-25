PM involvement sought on Uman airfare prices

Coalition Chairman David Biton and Chairman Miki Zohar of the Knesset's Special Committee for Distributive Justice and Social Equality said on Tuesday that they would seek transfer of the issue of airfares to Uman during the Rosh Hashanah period from the Transportation Ministry to the Prime Minister's Office.

The announcement came at a hearing on the tripling of prices at that time of year due to the pilgrimage of Breslav hasidim to the tomb of Rabbi Nahman in the Ukrainian city. Zohar rejected claims by El Al about its expenses and the fact that other companies are following in its footsteps. He also rejected claims of the Consumer Protection Authority that there was no injustice.