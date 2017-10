14:28 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 PM: Renew work at Amona replacement site immediately Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed that work on the new community for Jews evicted from the Samarian community of Amona be renewed immediately. The order came in response to complaints from the evictees that that the work had stopped due to a lack of Defense Ministry budget allocations. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Jul 25, 02:28 PM, 7/25/2017