Work stopped at replacement community for Amona

Jews who were evicted from the Samarian community of Amona expressed amazment on Thursday at the cessation of construction on the new community the government has promised to replace their old homes, due to the Ministry of Defense's failure to meet its commitment to allocate a budget for the work, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Chairman Avihai Boaron of the Amona evictees' task force called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to intervene in the crisis. He explained, "Only the prime minister is capable of solving the problem, and he has to order Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and his chief of staff to transfer the money immediately. He must pound his fist on the table and solve this problem."