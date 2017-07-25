Kahlon to US: Help press PA on terror financing

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has asked United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for US support in exerting pressure on the Palestinian Authority in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing. Meeting during Kahlon's first visit to Washington, DC, Mnuchin said the matter would be examined.

It was also agreed that the two countries would establish a negotiating team to examine the economic implications of upgrading the bilateral double taxation treaty. The amendment is expected to regulate the withholding tax rates and the tax rights of investors in both countries, remove investment barriers and improve the investment environment in Israel. Kahlon and Manuchin decided to meet again in Israel in September. Kahlon and US Budget Director Mick Mulvaney decided to create a joint team to address President Donald Trump's deregulation efforts.