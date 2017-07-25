Jordanian MPs protest release of Israelis

A number of Jordanian members of parliament left the legislature on Tuesday in protest of the permission given to the Israeli diplomatic team to leave Jordan, together with security guard Ziv, who killed a terrorist and accidentally killed another person during a stabbing attack on Sunday, according to Channel 10 Television.

Jordanian newspaper Al-Ghad said the MPs also left the meeting against the backdrop of Interior Minister Ghaleb a-Zu'bi's description of the incident as "a criminal act" and said that the Jordanian youth attacked the Israeli with a screwdriver, which led the security guard to shoot him. The minister said that the Jordanian government would provide the parliament with the results of the investigation as soon as it had it.