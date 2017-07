12:38 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 PM praises embassy guard, ambassador for keeping calm Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Israeli Ambassador to Jordan, Eynat Schlein, and security guard Ziv on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem. Regarding the Sunday attack in which Ziv was wounded and the diplomatic crisis that followed, Netanyahu told them, "I am happy to see you here and that things ended the way they did. You acted well, calmly, and we also had an obligation to get you out. This was not even a question. It was only a question of time and I am pleased that it was short." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs