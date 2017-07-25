Muslim officials maintain boycott of Temple Mount

(AFP) - Muslim officials said on Tuesday that worshippers should continue to boycott the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, even after Israel removed newly installed security measures that Arabs blamed for deadly violence. Israel said it would replace the metal detectors and cameras with unspecified "advanced technologies and other means".

A statement from the Waqf Muslim authority which administers the mosque compound read, "No entry into Al-Aqsa mosque until after an assessment by a Waqf technical committee and the return of the situation to how it was before the 14th of this month."