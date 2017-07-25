Likud Youth: Temple Mount decision disappointing

Likud Youth expressed "revulsion" on Tuesday to the Cabinet's decision to remove the metal detectors and cameras from the entrances to the Temple Mount. They said the move "reflects weakness in the face of the wild incitement and terror directed against the state of Israel and its citizens."

A statement by the group continued, "We expect the leaders of the Likud party to stand firm against terror while preserving Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem In general, and on the Temple Mount in particular. The capitulation to the Jordanians and the Waqf people who have not stopped inciting and lying in the last two weeks is unfortunate and disappointing."