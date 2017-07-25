Austria jails Hamas suspect for life over terror plot

(AFP) - A former Gaza resident suspected of belonging to Hamas has been given a life sentence in Austria for plotting a terror attack against Jews in Israel. The 27-year-old, who was arrested at an asylum-seeker center last July, was found guilty late Monday of belonging to a terror organisation and attempting to incite murder.

The man denies all charges and says he will appeal the conviction. He was arrested at the age of 14 in Gaza and served nine years in prison

for violence against Israeli soldiers.