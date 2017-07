A number of European rabbis have published a special "call for action" in cooperation with the Vaad Mishmeret Hacohanim in London in order to save Cohanim from a halachic obstacle and not to fly on a route over the old cemetery in Budapest.

The matter came up after a visitor from London noticed the cemetery's proximity to a Budapest airport. A religious ruling was issued according to which Cohanim will not fly on the route. Rabbis of Hungary's Jewish communities are lobbying to divert the route.