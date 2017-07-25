A man about the age of 80 has drowned at a swimming pool in Herzliya.
Despite their resuscitation efforts, medics and paramedics of the Magen David Adom emergency service were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.
|
11:10
Reported
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Drowning death in Herzliya
A man about the age of 80 has drowned at a swimming pool in Herzliya.
Despite their resuscitation efforts, medics and paramedics of the Magen David Adom emergency service were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.
Last Briefs