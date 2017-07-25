11:10
Drowning death in Herzliya

A man about the age of 80 has drowned at a swimming pool in Herzliya.

Despite their resuscitation efforts, medics and paramedics of the Magen David Adom emergency service were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

