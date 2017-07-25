It has been disclosed that the two people killed in a Monday-evening accident near the Goral Junction in southern Israel were Shai-LI Kately, 38, of Lehavot Haviva, and her seven-month-old baby daughter Yael.
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Names of Goral Junction accident victims released
