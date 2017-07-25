11:01 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Names of Goral Junction accident victims released It has been disclosed that the two people killed in a Monday-evening accident near the Goral Junction in southern Israel were Shai-LI Kately, 38, of Lehavot Haviva, and her seven-month-old baby daughter Yael. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs