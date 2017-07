Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) said on Tuesday, "The decision to obey the professional security forces and to remove the magnometers and cameras from the Temple Mount is correct, but it is terribly late and at a heavy price paid by Israeli citizens."

He accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of being a smart man who got out of a situation a wise man would not have entered and the cabinet of paying attention to its Facebook likes.