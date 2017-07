10:21 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 'Sever the connection between Jordan and the Temple Mount' Read more In an Arutz Sheva interview recorded before Monday night's agreement with Jordan on returning embassy staff from Amman, Middle East expert David Bukay calls to end concessions to the Hashemite Kingdom on the Mount. "We provide them with security and get nothing in exchange." ► ◄ Last Briefs