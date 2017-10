Eight civilians were killed Tuesday in an attack by the army of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad near the city of Ruta, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, according to Reuters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights organization said it was the first deaths of civilians in the rebel-held area since the ceasefire declared on Saturday. It was also reported that 30 people were wounded in the attack, and that 50 were missing. The army has yet to respond to the claims.