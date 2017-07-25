Demand: Remove metal detectors at the Mughrabi Gate too

Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, who heads the Otzmah Yehudit (Jewish Power) movement, attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir and Chairman Bentzi Gopstein of the Lehava organization appealed Tuesday to the attorney general, the state attorney and the Jerusalem District police commander to remove the metal detector at the Mughrabi Gate entrance to the Temple Mount, claiming that it is impossible to discriminate between Jews and Arabs only on the basis of race and religion and to conduct a magnometer check only for Jews.

They announced that if their demand is not met, they intend to petition the Supreme Court.