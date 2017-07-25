09:31 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Cabinet: Remove cameras from the Temple Mount In addition to ordering the removal of metal detectors from the Temple Mount, the diplomatic-security cabinet ordered the removal of security cameras at entrances to the holy site until the installation of the new, advanced inspection system. ► ◄ Last Briefs