09:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17

MK Smotrich: Magnometer removal a surrender to terror

Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said, Tuesday morning, that the removal of metal detectors from the Temple Mount "is a capitulation and surrender to terrorism." He added, "The message to the Arab street and the terrorists is clear: terrorism pays off."

Smotrich explained, "The politicians preferred tonight to buy a short-term peace that would be registered in their name at the price of a mortal blow to the power of deterrence and a pledge of our security future - with which those who come after them will have to contend. He praised Ministers Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Ze'ev Elkin for voting against the agreement to remove the magnometers.

Last Briefs