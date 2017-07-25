MK Smotrich: Magnometer removal a surrender to terror

Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said, Tuesday morning, that the removal of metal detectors from the Temple Mount "is a capitulation and surrender to terrorism." He added, "The message to the Arab street and the terrorists is clear: terrorism pays off."

Smotrich explained, "The politicians preferred tonight to buy a short-term peace that would be registered in their name at the price of a mortal blow to the power of deterrence and a pledge of our security future - with which those who come after them will have to contend. He praised Ministers Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Ze'ev Elkin for voting against the agreement to remove the magnometers.